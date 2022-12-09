 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poll | November CPI inflation seen at 9-month low of 6.4%, October IIP growth at 0.1%

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

Data on November retail inflation and October industrial growth will be released on Monday

India's headline retail inflation likely dropped to a nine-month low of 6.4 percent in November, according to a Moneycontrol poll of 17 economists.

While Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation dropped sharply in October to 6.77 percent thanks to favourable base effect, the decline in inflation in November is expected to be smaller, but driven by both, a favourable base as well as moderating prices.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for October at 5.30 pm on December 12.

At 6.4 percent, economists' prediction for last month's inflation print would be the lowest since February. However, it would be the 11th consecutive month of 6 percent-plus inflation and the 38th month in a row it has been higher than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent.

Inflation dynamics

According to Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist for Barclays, food inflation likely fell to 6.2 percent in November from 7 percent in October.

"We continue to see some small price increases in cereals and pulses, but a loss of momentum in perishables such as vegetables is likely," Bajoria said in a note on December 5.

ORGANISATION ESTIMATE FOR NOVEMBER CPI INFLATION
Bank of Baroda 6%
Sunidhi Securities 6.04%
QuantEco Research 6.1%
ING 6.2%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services 6.2%
YES Bank 6.24%
HDFC Bank 6.26%
Standard Chartered Bank 6.35%
IndusInd Bank 6.36%
Barclays 6.4%
Emkay Global Financial Services 6.4%
State Bank of India 6.42%
Deutsche Bank 6.5%
Societe Generale 6.5%
CareEdge 6.6%
CRISIL 6.6%
L&T Financial Services 7.02%

However, not everyone is convinced food inflation fell in November. According to Rupa Rege Nitsure, Group Chief Economist at L&T Financial Services, CPI inflation may have risen to 7.02 percent due to higher prices of some food items.