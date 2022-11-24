 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pass-through of higher input prices to retail inflation nearly complete: FinMin

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

According to the finance ministry's monthly economic review report, India's inflation dynamics have shifted from imported inflation to domestically driven inflation

The narrowing of the gap between wholesale and retail inflation in recent months indicates that the pass-through of higher input prices to consumer prices is "nearly complete", the Union Ministry of Finance said.

"…the gap has narrowed to -1.6 percent in October 2022, signalling that higher input prices pass-through is near completion. The magnitude of the pass-through of input cost to retail inflation is likely to be lower in the coming months," the ministry said in its monthly economic review report for October, which was released on November 24.

According to the finance ministry, the fall in the difference between wholesale and retail inflation has been driven by both -- a moderation in international commodity prices, which has helped lower wholesale inflation, and producers passing on higher costs to consumers, which has pushed up headline retail inflation.

As per data released earlier this month, the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation fell to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October. Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation came in at 6.77 percent, resulting in a difference of 162 basis points.

 

Source: Finance Ministry