In Charts | Movement of key data since RBI's September 30 monetary policy decision

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 06, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

The Indian central bank looks at a variety of economic indicators before deciding on interest rates and other monetary policy matters. How have some of these data points moved since the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last met?

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee started its three-day meeting on December 5. Headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee's decision is scheduled to be announced at 10:00 am on December 7.

The MPC is widely expected to raise the policy repo rate for the fifth time in eight months and take the key rate beyond the 6-percent mark. Most economists see the repo rate being raised by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

While voting on the interest rate decision, the committee's members will examine a range of data to assess the economy. Moneycontrol takes a closer look at the movement of key economic indicators since the MPC met on September 28-30, when it voted to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9 percent.

It goes without saying that this list of indicators is not exhaustive, but they are crucial in representing the state of the Indian economy.

Inflation