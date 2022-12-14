 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council likely to decide on decriminalisation of GST offences, setting up appellate tribunals on Saturday

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

According to sources, the law committee of the GST Council, comprising tax officers from the Centre and states, in a report has suggested increasing the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for GST offences.

Representative image

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is likely to decide on a number of issues such as decriminalisation of GST offences, setting up of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals and tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha companies at its meeting on December 17.

The law committee has also suggested that the fee payable by taxpayer for compounding of GST offences be lowered with a view to improving ease of doing business.

However, the issue of taxation of online gaming, casinos and horse racing is unlikely to be taken up by the GST Council on Saturday as the GoM on the matter is yet to submit its report.

"Usually we need to give notice to members in the GST Council before tabling any agenda. Since the report has not yet been submitted, it is unlikely that... it would come for discussion in Council," an official said.

The GoM, in its last meeting in November, had agreed on 28 per cent GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.