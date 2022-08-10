G-20 summit an opportunity to introduce Brand UP to world: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the next year's G-20 summit to be held in India an opportunity to introduce Brand UP to the world and exhorted officials to take advantage of the event to showcase the potential of "New Uttar Pradesh of New India".

While reviewing various programmes for the overall development of the state, he gave guidelines to senior officials at a high-level meeting to make a comprehensive action plan in this matter, according to an official release.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is going to get an opportunity to preside over the G-20, a group of large nations of the world, from December 2022 to December 2023. This global event is full of immense potential for Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the release. He said it is a great platform to introduce Brand UP to the world.

"We should take advantage of this global function. To make the whole world aware of the potential of 'New Uttar Pradesh of New India', we have to systematically present the cultural, spiritual, social, economic and industrial characteristics of the state. A better action plan should be prepared in this regard," he said. The chief minister said that different programmes are proposed to be held in Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and Greater Noida, ahead of the final summit.

According to the Indian spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', preparations should be made to make the events grand in these districts, Adityanath said.

The Prime Minister has called India the 'Mother of Democracy'. Uttar Pradesh has a heritage of rich history. The ancient art, culture, history, archaeological features of the state should be compiled and presented on the G-20 platform. For this work, necessary research studies should be conducted by forming a group of historians, archaeologists, experts of art and culture as per the requirement, he said.

The chief minister said that on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2023, the NRIs who migrate to different countries will gather. On this occasion, we should make efforts to connect the diaspora with the 'Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana'. Many NRIs have shown interest in this scheme. This scheme is an easy way for the general public to become a direct participant in the development works, he said.

The chief minister said that "we should encourage cultural exchange with different states, taking forward the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

Cultural teams should be sent to acquaint other states with the cultural features of Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, cultural groups from other states should be invited to their state, he said.

While reviewing various programmes, Adityanath said courses related to technical and medical education should be prepared in mother tongue. It should be ensured that the study material is of quality and also asked for preparing an action plan for expansion of telecom tower/optical fiber in every village to further improve digital connectivity, the said quoting the chief minister.