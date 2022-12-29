 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-ender 2022: From frying pan to fire: After a troubled year, economy stares at a difficult 2023

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

As 2022 draws to a close, the Indian economy's old challenges are giving way to the new ones. Inflation has cooled off remarkably in the recent months, the government's finances are evolving broadly as expected, and the demand for loans is growing at the fastest clip in several years.

The new year will see the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) grappling with new forces. These forces, while not unknown, will certainly lead to pressures that do not have text-book solutions.

Tackling inflation was perhaps the number one on the policymakers' list of challenges in 2022. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation started the year by exiting the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6 percent. By the time the CPI data for September was released in October, the central bank had failed to meet its mandate, forcing it to submit a report to the government on the same.

Having faced the accusations of being behind the curve, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI finally began hiking the policy repo rate in May. Earlier on December 7, the panel announced its fifth rate hike of the year, taking the total quantum to 225 basis points.

