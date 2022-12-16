 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

FM Sitharaman hits back at critics, says India must focus on manufacturing

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

The minister's defence of the government's focus on manufacturing comes after former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan criticised the Centre's production-linked incentive schemes

Representative image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended the government's focus on manufacturing, saying it is crucial to strengthen the sector.

Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's annual convention at the national capital on December 16, she seemingly rejected former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan's criticism of the government's manufacturing-focussed policies. She, however, did not take his name.

"If there are voices suggesting that India should not focus on manufacturing, but it should focus only on services, I am sorry, no," Sitharaman said.

"We should be focussing on manufacturing, we should be focussing on newer areas of services, no doubt. The service sector, particularly the IT-driven service sector, has already made a big impact to the extent that today 60 percent of our GDP is being contributed by them. But it is necessary for us to strengthen our manufacturing," she said.

Earlier this week, a newspaper column co-authored by Raghuram Rajan titled 'Where have all the jobs gone?' said data suggested India may be the only developing country which is seeing people returning to agriculture - an "alarming indictment of our efforts at job creation".

"Minister Chandrasekharji wrote in these pages that eight lakh jobs will be created over the next five years by the government's flagship Production
Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme. Given that such subsidies are being directed into capital intensive industries, this is arguably an optimistic number. Furthermore, the estimated cost in government subsidies will be Rs 2 lakh crores, amounting to Rs 25 lakhs per job created. By any account, this is an enormous subsidy per job," Rajan and his co-authors wrote.