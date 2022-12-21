 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Coordinated approach between govt and RBI on price rise; govt equally serious about taming inflation: Shaktikanta Das

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Speaking at the BFSI Insight Summit 2022 organised by Business Standard, Das said the government is "equally serious" about taming inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent with immediate effect. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 7 announced that five out of six members of the MPC opted to go for a hike in the rate during the meeting. Here's what RBI Governor announced at MPC briefing.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said there is a "very coordinated approach" between the Union government and the central bank to fight inflation.

Speaking at the BFSI Insight Summit 2022 organised by Business Standard, Das said the government is "equally serious" about taming inflation.

The remarks came weeks after the RBI wrote a note to the government explaining the reasons for missing the upper end of the tolerance band on inflation set for it for nine consecutive months, which is a first since the onset of the flexible inflation targeting framework in 2016.

"I must say that to check inflation, there has been a very coordinated approach between the central bank and the central government," Das said, listing out the measures taken by the two.

He said the RBI actions included one on the rates, stance of the monetary policy and liquidity measures, while the government undertook several supply side measures like cutting down taxes on petrol or diesel, reducing duties on imported food items.

Stating that the "government also is equally serious about controlling inflation", the bureaucrat-turned-central bank governor said, "everyone is interested in bringing down inflation and I am sure the government also will be equally keen that inflation is brought down".