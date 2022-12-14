 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Budget 2023 | Industry expectations and state of the economy

Saket Dalmia
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Steps to enhance domestic sources of growth as well as explore new opportunities for exports will be crucial for maintaining a steady economic growth trajectory

Saket Dalmia, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Union Budget 2023-24 is being presented at an uncertain time of geo-political conflict, high inflation and global recessionary trends. The economic growth of India’s top 10 export destinations and top 10 sources of imports are projected to decelerate in 2023. In this scenario, calibrated steps to enhance domestic sources of growth as well as explore new opportunities for exports will be crucial for maintaining a steady economic growth trajectory.

The plethora of meaningful economic reforms announced by the government in the last three years has strengthened the drivers of economic growth. However, the sustainability of a higher growth trajectory must be supported with enhanced consumption and a conducive investment environment in the country.

I believe that enhanced consumption activity in the country will increase capacity utilisation in factories and boost sentiments of producers for capacity expansion.

There are two pivotal factors that can leapfrog a developing country into a developed country, namely, exports and increase in per capita income. Focusing on these two factors can boost consumption as well as net exports as a component of gross domestic product (GDP). Budget 2023 comes at a time when India enters Amrit Kaal, and sets the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed economy) by 2047.

Given India’s huge demographic dividend, along with a bullish investment sentiment, India has the opportunity to capitalise on these fronts. In this regard, PHDCCI, as a voice of industry, suggests a three-pronged approach.

First, in order to increase consumption-led demand, it is imperative that the per capita disposable income is increased. In other words, increasing the tax rebate benefits for consumption expenditure and encouraging the consumer to spend more on long-term consumer durables or real assets, such as a shop, or a second house, will create ripple effects in terms of investment and production.