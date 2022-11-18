 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After August pull-back, RBI net sold $10 billion in September

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 18, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST

In July, the RBI had sold a record $38.77 billion in gross terms as the Indian rupee breached the 80-per-dollar mark for the first time on July 19

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $10.36 billion worth of foreign currency on a net basis in September to shore up the rupee - more than twice what it did in August.

Data released by the central bank on November 18 showed sales in September were 144 percent higher compared to August, which had seen a sharp pull-back in intervention by the RBI in the foreign exchange market.

In July, the RBI had sold a record $38.77 billion in gross terms as the Indian rupee breached the 80-per-dollar mark for the first time on July 19.

The latest data comes after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said over the weekend that the foreign exchange reserves were meant to be used in times of need and were not "showpieces".

"We didn't pick up reserves just to keep it as a showpiece in the Reserve Bank of India," Das said in the Capital on November 12.

The RBI's foreign exchange reserves have fallen sharply over the last year. As on November 11, the reserves stood at $544.72 billion, down $95 billion compared to the same time last year.