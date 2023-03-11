 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

WPL 2023: Saika Ishaque's journey from Park Circus slums to Mumbai Indians' dressing room

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Mar 11, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque is 27 and is yet to play for India. The WPL jumpstarted her career, and a national call-up doesn't look unlikely now.

Spin bowling coach Shibsagar Singh with Saika Ishaque.

Park Circus, a neighbourhood in Kolkata with restaurants on one side of the tram line and educational institutions around the gigantic maidan, besides the slums adjacent to the railway tracks, is not known for cricket. The area is sought-after for biryani and Mughlai cuisine. But Saika Ishaque is weaving new dreams among the girls from the lanes and corners of the locality where women wear a burqa and typically stay away from sports.

Bengal spin bowler Ishaque is now Mumbai Indians' (MI's) operator-in-chief with the ball. The 27-year-old uncapped player is currently the highest wicket-taker of the inaugural Women's Premier League with nine scalps in three outings. She returned figures of 4/11 on debut against the Gujarat Giants and maintained consistency with 2/26 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and 3/13 against the Delhi Capitals.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has been a boost to Ishaque, bought by MI for Rs 10 lakh, as she is the sole earning member of her family after losing her father in 2008. Former India cricketer and erstwhile national selector Mithu Mukherjee helped Ishaque chart the right path under spin-bowling coach Shibsagar Singh. "Her house is in a slum area. She lost her father when she was young, and her mother had to work as a domestic help to run the family. There was financial stress, and she did not even get to study. She has a sister who got married," Mukherjee tells moneycontrol.com.

Gutsy and team player