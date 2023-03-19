 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries this year?

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 19, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

With a ridiculous record of a hundred every 5.9 ODIs (for Sachin Tendulkar, that number is 9.4), Virat Kohli could become the first cricketer in the world with 50 ODI hundreds.

With 25,237 runs across formats, Virat Kohli is sixth on the all-time best run scorers' list - about 3,000 runs behind Kumar Sangakkara who is placed second. (Photo: Twitter)

Virat Kohli has finally resumed scoring hundreds again. The man who had amassed 14 hundreds in Test cricket, and another 15 in ODIs, between 2016 and 2018, had somehow stopped getting to that three-figure mark.

It was not that he was not batting well. There were glimpses of class in the 74 against Australia in Adelaide, the 72 against England in Chennai, the 79 against South Africa in Cape Town. There was also a mini-run of 55, 50, 44 in on the England tour of 2021. There were some excellent ODI innings too.

But since the global lockdown of 2020, that next hundred had remained elusive.

When Kohli finally ended his hundreds drought, it was in Twenty20 Internationals, a format where he had never got a ton before. Of the three formats, it was the one he had “least expected” (his own words) to finally get that hundred.