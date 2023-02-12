 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who can replace KL Rahul, who's on the edge in the Test match format?

Chandresh Narayanan
Feb 12, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

India’s Test squad is on the verge of a transition as most of the senior players are on the wrong side of 30. Here's a list of contenders waiting to take KL Rahul's slot, who, more than skipper Rohit Sharma, faces an existential threat in the Test XI.

India’s Test squad is on the verge of a transition. Most of the senior players are on the wrong side of 30, which is usually a sign that a transition is on the way.

Fortunately for India, the strong Ranji Trophy structure has ensured that there is steady supply of cricketers for the side in the longest format of the game. The biggest talking point going forward for India in the Test squad could well be the opening slot.

With skipper Rohit Sharma pushing 36 and his deputy Kannanur Lokesh Rahul, better known as KL Rahul, being in the eye of a storm for his poor form, there is always going to be talk about possible replacements. More than Sharma, KL Rahul faces an existential threat in the Test XI. With a number of young and old claimants knocking on the door strongly, Rahul has plenty to think about as he tries to ward off challenges.

Here are some of the top contenders who are looking to take Lokesh Rahul’s place in the Test XI: