From Bandra to Benoni: The craft and chaos of Under-19 spinner Mannat Kashyap

Annesha Ghosh
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

Mannat Kashyap disrupts, and disrupts well. Case in point: Her four wickets in four overs against Scotland U-19 on January 18, 2023.

Mannat Kashyap (Photo by Annesha Ghosh)

Mannat Kashyap had made heads turn much before she turned India’s match against Scotland on its head at the ongoing inaugural U-19 women’s T20 World Cup with a four-four in Benoni on Wednesday.

Last month, during India’s bilateral series against hosts South Africa U-19s, Kashyap, the left-arm spinner from the northern Indian city of Patiala, unwittingly invoked the dubious ‘Spirit of Cricket’ after clips of her attempted run-out of non-striker Jenna Evans in the opening T20 in Pretoria emerged on social media.

On cue, the cricket-talking demographic on Twitter swiftly picked sides. Arguments in support of, and against, Kashyap’s act came thick and fast. Unsurprisingly, out came many a self-anointed guardian of the ‘Spirit’. Unfortunately, most of them thought little before vilifying Kashyap, then 18, for her perfectly lawful bid.

Foremost among the voices who condemned Kashyap, with little to no word on the non-striker’s law-breaking, advantage-stealing conduct in the episode, was England Women batter Danielle Wyatt. Given her following of over 240,000 on Twitter, it was a matter of time before her quoted-tweet of a video of the attempted run-out shared by user @Krithika0808 took the clip’s count of views to over 150,000.

“Oh no, I hope there’s none of this in the u19 WC!” Wyatt had captioned the tweet, which now stands deleted. It had two emojis -- a woman facepalming and a sickly-green nauseated face -- to go with the text.

For a skilled spinner who, in the lead-up to the U-19 World Cup, had established herself, through her performance on the domestic circuit and international series alike, as one of the most promising talents to watch at the world tournament, the discourse around Kashyap, at least on social-media, took on an unfavourable hue. But if the world needed any reminding of the many talents that made her a potent threat with the ball anyway, her figures of 4-0-4-12 on Wednesday at the U-19 World Cup did just that.

The best returns for an Indian in the World Cup so far, Kashyap’s four-wicket-haul came in an adroitly controlled unbroken spell delivered inside the first 10 overs of Scotland’s unsuccessful 152-run chase. Each of her four dismissals accompanied by six synchronised claps and a celebratory jig with vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat, her four-four helped set up the India U-19s’ commanding 85-run victory in Group D and propelled them into the Super Six stage with three wins in as many matches.