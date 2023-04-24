 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Sachin Tendulkar at 50: Half-century of TV commercials’ mischievous gully cricketer

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar was not merely an Indian superstar but India’s first global sporting icon of the satellite television era.

Sachin Tendulkar advertisements over the years.

“First ever” claims can be tricky, but Mushtaq Ali’s 1938 Bournvita commercial is probably the oldest by an Indian cricketer. Three years later, CK Nayudu endorsed Bathgate Liver Tonic.

In the first two decades after Independence, Brylcreem signed up — in that order — Vinoo Mankad, GS Ramchand, Subhash Gupte, and Farokh Engineer. In the 21st century, they would MS Dhoni as well.

Print remained the main form of advertisement until the 1980s. Doordarshan was still the only channel, but over the course of decades, more and more television sets — even colour — were sold across India.

Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev dominated the television commercials through the decade, though there was a difference between the way they were marketed.