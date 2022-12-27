 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
R. Ashwin and other ageing stars of Indian cricket

R. Kaushik
Dec 27, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Current all-format skipper Rohit Sharma is 35 and so is Umesh Yadav, the supremely fit paceman who made his international debut 12 and a half years back. Batting stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are 34, as is crack all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravichandran Ashwin is 36. Like good wine, spinners mature with age, yet that same trait is often held against them. (File Image)

At various stages during the weekend, it appeared as if India’s Test cricketers would end 2022 the same way they had started it – with an overseas defeat. The year had begun with a crushing seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Johannesburg, when K.L. Rahul stood in as captain for the injured Virat Kohli. It threatened to culminate in another loss under Rahul, now subbing for the unavailable Rohit Sharma, as India made a meal of a modest fourth-innings target of 145 against Bangladesh.

At 74 for seven, with the top order cooling its heels back in the hut, an embarrassing first Test defeat to Bangladesh loomed. Enter R. Ashwin, stage left, to turn the game on its head. With the precision of a surgeon, the composure and poise of a Zen and an innate intelligence, the off-spinner from Chennai orchestrated one of the more famous rescue acts in recent Indian Test history, linking up with Shreyas Iyer in a match and series-sealing eighth-wicket alliance.

Ashwin’s contribution in the unbroken stand of 71 was a sparkling 42. It was feisty, it was courageous, it was well planned and neatly crafted, it was attractive, strokeful and emphatic. It was in keeping with the batting nous of a man with five Test hundreds, though what made this effort more commendable was the circumstances under which it came, with a series and potentially a place in the final of the World Test Championship on the line and the weight of the world on his and Iyer’s sturdy shoulders.

Ashwin, as we have kept reminding ourselves for a while, is 36 years old. Or young, he might counter with typical insouciance. Even he can’t affect casual indifference at the notion that he is closer to the end of his career than the start. The world of sport is cruelly ageistic, more so the world of team sport. And if one is a bowler in a cricket team, then look out!

It’s one of the great paradoxes that pundits aver that like good wine, spinners mature with age, yet that same trait is often held against them. It’s also a reflection of the lack of spinning resources that on the odd occasion when Ashwin has been unavailable for selection or the need for a second off-spinner has been felt, the decision-makers have been forced to turn to Jayant Yadav, who at 32 is no spring chicken himself.