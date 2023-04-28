 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patchy IPL performances by some India players a worry as WTC final looms

Vimal Kumar
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

While it may look like the Indian squad is in great touch leading up to the World Test Championship final, a closer look at the performances of the all players reveals that all is not too rosy with their form.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are among the runs and the trio feature in the top ten leading run-getters in the current IPL

Ajinkya Rahane has made it to the Indian cricket team for the World Test Championship final on the back of his blistering form (over 200 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200) in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, too, are breathing fire in the ongoing IPL.

It may look like the Indian squad is in great touch leading up to the WTC final, even if the format is different. However, a closer look at the performances of the all players will reveal that all is not too rosy with their form.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are among the runs and the trio feature in the top ten leading run-getters in the current IPL. They may have been under scrutiny for their strike rate in the IPL but that is the least concern in Test cricket.

Another top-order player, captain Rohit Sharma, is not among the top 20 players. So far, Rohit has scored 181 runs in seven innings with a strike rate of 135.07. What might worry India head coach Rahul Dravid is the captain's lack of a big innings. On four occasions, the Mumbai Indians captain has been dismissed between 20 and 45; and his highest score of 65 is also his solitary fifty this year. “Rohit Sharma should take a break and keep himself fresh for the World Test Championship. Come back again for the last few matches, but right now take a breather himself. He is looking slightly preoccupied. Maybe he is thinking about the WTC. I think he needs a little bit of a break,” former India captain Sunil Gavaskar advised in his post-match analysis with host broadcaster Star Sports.