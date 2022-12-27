 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL auction 2023: How English players came to command the highest valuations

Chandresh Narayanan
Dec 27, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST

Cricketers Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan, Andrew Strauss and others who paved the way for Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook to get great valuations at Tata IPL Auction 2023.

In the 2009 IPL Auction, England’s Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff were bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, respectively, for Rs 9.8 crore.

‘Chris Gayle (the West Indies captain, and a perfectly OK player but not anyone you’d drive through the night to watch) texted me the other day to ask why I’m not playing and I said “I can’t”. He just sent dollar signs in the next text message.’ - Kevin Pietersen in 2008

England’s enfant terrible of one time and former captain Pietersen was a big supporter of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He tried very hard for his compatriots to get excited about the cash-rich league, but he received little or no support.

In fact, Pietersen could not help much because at the time, or before the launch of the IPL, he was caught in the crossfire of a frosty relation between the then England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Giles Clarke and then IPL chairman Lalit Modi. As a result, several key English players did not turn up for the IPL in the initial years of the tournament.

Some that did turn up did not last the full distance because of commitments back home. A lot of top players like Graeme Swann and James Anderson went unsold at IPL auctions. Pietersen and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff were the big box-office draws back then because of their flamboyant approach to the game.

Hence Gayle, who was then the West Indies captain, sent Pietersen a text enquiring why he was not at the inaugural edition of the IPL. Pietersen and Flintoff did make it to the IPL in the 2009 edition and later made several sporadic appearances in the tournament.

Pietersen’s love for IPL became a hotly debated topic in England as some of his teammates were left out of the tournament. Pietersen’s relations with his teammates deteriorated as a result, as he fell out with the ECB, then head coach Andy Flower and Test captain Andrew Strauss. He was in and out several times from the English Test squad and even retired from the white ball formats. Finally, the Pietersen saga ended with him being completely dropped from the English squads as his relationship with first Strauss and then Flower became beyond repair.