Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Will SKY hit like the world's best T20I batter again?

Arun Janardhan
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians play Chennai Super Kings today, In the 15 matches that Suryakumar Yadav has played against CSK, he has hit 313 runs, with a highest of an unbeaten 71.

Suryakumar Yadav’s dip in form is in stark contrast to his career statistics so far. In 48 T20Is, he has an average of over 46, with three 100s and 13 50s, scoring at an astonishing strike rate of 175. (Image source: Twitter/surya_14kumar)

“You can’t judge a guy’s form based on how he’s playing the first ball… You can’t say a guy is out of form if he does not get past the first ball,” Mumbai Indians’ coach Mark Boucher said just before the start of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Boucher called Suryakumar Yadav “probably the best T20 player in the world right now”. But he had to defend Yadav, who is going through one of those forgettable phases in his career when the runs have been hard to come by.

(Image source: Twitter/surya_14kumar)

In three one-day internationals (ODI) against Australia last month, Yadav was out first ball in all three matches, twice leg-before wicket to Mitchell Starc. It was the first time a player had this kind of an embarrassing hat-trick in a bilateral series and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.