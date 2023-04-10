 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: How KKR star Rinku Singh became Indian cricket’s new sixer king

Rudraneil Sengupta
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

If the Tata Indian Premier League’s selection changed the life and humble circumstances of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ player, Rinku Singh’s sixer shots will give a fillip to a weak KKR’s batting form in the coming days.

Rinku Singh’s five sixes in the final over led KKR to a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter was ablaze with one name: Rinku Singh. Some, like England captain Ben Stokes, or Ravichandran Ashwin, tweeted just the name — Rinku! — a “there, that’s the tweet” kind of thing where nothing else had to be said.

Some, like Virender Sehwag, offered more perspective: “All hail Lord Rinku Singh. 5 sixes in 5 balls in the last over of a run chase. One of the best last over hitting in a chase that you would ever see. #KKRvGT”

Australia’s Aaron Finch said he had “never seen anything like it”.

Zaheer Khan gave an even more comprehensive overview: “It seemed all over after Rashid’s hat-trick but 6,4,6,6,6,6,6 in the last 7 balls he faced by Rinku Singh has seen @KKRiders pull off one of the greatest heists in IPL history!”