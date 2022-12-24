 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 auction: Sam Curran more expensive than Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul now

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

England all-rounder Sam Curran peaked in September 2022, and won the T20 World Cup to raise his value at the auction table.

Sam Curran, 24, landed the fattest pay cheque in the Tata IPL Auction 2023 in Kochi on December 23, 2022. (Image via Twitter/PunjabKingsIPL)

Sam Curran juggled school and county cricket at 16; he is used to playing with the big boys from a young age. The effort over the years made him a T20 World Cup winner last month, and in Kochi on Friday, the 24-year-old England all-rounder landed the fattest pay cheque in the Indian Premier League at the auctions.

Punjab Kings broke bank to purchase Curran for Rs 18.25 crore, making him the most expensive player at an IPL auction. He beat Chris Morris's deal of Rs 16.25 crore with Rajasthan Royals. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and England star Ben Stokes smashed the record books too. Mumbai Indians bought Green for Rs 17.5 crore, while Chennai Super Kings shelled out Rs 16.25 to get Stokes on their side.

Curran and Green are richer than Indian stars K.L. Rahul (Rs 17 crore) and Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore). Green is expected to fill in the boots of Kieron Pollard, who has retired from IPL.

Curran, a left-arm pacer and an impactful left-handed batter, has been in great touch in 2022. He picked up 25 wickets in 19 games since September this year and delivered the goods for England in the crucial T20 World Cup in Australia in the absence of Jofra Archer, who had starred in the 50-over edition in 2019.

With 13 wickets in six games, including a five-for against Afghanistan, Curran was the player of the tournament. He became the first England cricketer to register a five-wicket haul in men's T20Is and also had an impact in the game against New Zealand, where he bowled three dots in the final over to defend 25 and end with 2/26.

He became even more lethal once Mark Wood sustained a hip injury. Playing his first big final, he held nerves and sent Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz packing to claim 3/12.