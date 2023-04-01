 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Right knee injury may cut short Williamson's IPL stint

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s further participation in the ongoing IPL has been put under doubt due to a right knee injury that he suffered during his team’s winning effort against Chennai Super Kings here.

The 32-year-old got injured following a nasty fall while fielding on the boundary during the CSK innings. He had limped off the field in the 13th over on Friday. The extent of his injury is not yet known, but going by what was seen on Friday night, it did not seem a minor injury. Williamson, who was making his Gujarat Titans debut, intercepted a ball headed for a possible six off CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s bat. He managed to palm the ball into the field of play before it bounced onto the boundary ropes. But he fell awkwardly on the ground and clutched his right knee in pain.

He was taken off after receiving on-field treatment and did not come back to ba with B Sai Sudharsan coming in as a substitute fielder first and later he took Williamson’s place in the Titans’ playing XI under the Impact Player rule. An IPL source told PTI that there is little chance for Williamson to take further part in the IPL though the assessment of his injury is still going on.

"Williamson will probably require ACL reconstruction and could be out of competitive cricket for indefinite period of time,” said the IPL source. Titans captain Hardik Pandya had said at the post-match press conference that he did not know how serious was the injury. ”It is knee (injury) for sure but I don’t have any update about what exactly has happened. I don’t know how serious the injury is and how much time it will take (to heal).