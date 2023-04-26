 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Injured Kane Williamson could travel to India for World Cup as team mentor

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

Williamson is in rehab after undergoing a successful surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.

New Zealand white-ball captain Kane Williamson is unlikely to play at the ODI World Cup later this year but the injured batter could still travel to India for the marquee-event as a team mentor.

Head coach Gary Stead said he would "absolutely" look to use the experienced batter and limited overs skipper in a mentor-type role.

Williamson is in rehab after undergoing a successful surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.

The 32-year-old had suffered the injury while fielding in his debut game for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League last month.