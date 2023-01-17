 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shafali Verma is doing her thing at the U-19 Women’s World Cup, playing with power and panache

Annesha Ghosh
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

Questions over the fairness of India playing her in the world U-19 event – however legitimate her inclusion – have only underscored the pedigree she’s built in the international game.

Shafali Verma, 18, plays for India Women as well as the India Women U-19 cricket team. (Image source: Twitter/@TheShafaliVerma)

Wonder how different batting at the senior level versus the Under-19 stage is in international cricket? Few are better-positioned right now than India U-19 captain Shafali Verma to throw light on this.

“Of course, there is a lot of difference. The bowling is coming a little slow in Under-19 … senior have good pace and good mindset. Here also they all are learning [that],” Verma had said last week in an interview with the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the ongoing inaugural Under-19 women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Capped 74 times for India Women, Verma, 18, is the most experienced player at the U-19 World Cup. Her two senior World Cup appearances – one in each limited-overs format – is more than anyone in the competition.

Questions over the fairness of India playing her in the world U-19 event – however legitimate her inclusion within the tournament’s eligibility criteria – have only underscored the pedigree she’s built in the international game in just a little over three years since first playing for India.

It shouldn’t surprise many that she has had a decisive hand in taking India to the Super Six stage of the U-19 World Cup, thanks to thundering victories in the two matches they’ve played so far, with one group-stage game still left. Nor should the power or panache that have underpinned her strokeplay at the tournament surprise anyne; the traits are typical of Verma, almost in equal measure, when she is on song.

In both matches, she set up India’s wins with rapid starts to the innings while her opening partner, Shweta Sehrawat, anchored them with an unbeaten 92 and 74, respectively.