I have been asked by team management to be ready to keep wickets in ODIs: KL Rahul

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

Rahul has sporadically kept wickets and batted in middle-order back in 2021 and in the first ODI against Bangladesh, he did don the big gloves apart from scoring 73 runs.

KL Rahul (above) has the backing of coach Rahul Dravid and his skipper Rohit Sharma. (Image source: Twitter/klrahul)

The Indian team management, headed by Rahul Dravid, has asked KL Rahul to be "ready to keep wickets and bat in middle-order" in ODIs going ahead, the Indian vice-captain revealed on Sunday.

This was after Rishabh Pant was rested from the ODI series on medical team's advice.

Rahul dropped an aerial catch of Player of the Match Mehidy Hasan Miraj, which could have ensured victory for India rather than the one-wicket defeat.

"We haven't played a lot of ODIs in last 8-9 months but if you look at 2020-21, I have kept wickets, and I have batted at Nos 4 and 5. This is the role that team has asked me to be ready for in white ball cricket as I have done it before," Rahul curtly replied when asked about Pant's absence.

Rahul, who by virtue of being vice-captain, is a part of the team management, however didn't clarify whether Pant was rested because of workload management or due to some niggle.