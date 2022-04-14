Hardik Pandya helps Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan to go top of table

Skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with an unbeaten half-century as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in an IPL match here on Thursday.

Pandya smashed an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls to guide Titans to 192 for four after being invited to bat.

Hardik decorated his knock with eight fours and four sixes and in the company of Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) shared 86 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for Titans' big score. Towards the end, David Miller played a 14-ball unbeaten 31-run cameo.

Titans' bowlers then picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Royals to 155 for nine. Jos Buttler top-scored for Royals with a 24-ball 54.

Young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (3/40) impressed on his IPL debut while Lockie Ferguson (3/23)) got the important wicket of Buttler, who was deceived by the New Zealander's slow yorker after a series of quick deliveries.

Ferguson also dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin in the same over after the senior India spinner was promoted to bat at number three. The other notable contribution to the Royals' innings came from Shimron Hetmyer (29 off 17). From 56 for one, the Royals slipped to 90 for five and could not recover from thereon.

Pandya, who has been bowling regularly this season, also picked up a wicket but he took himself off the attack in the 18th over after feeling a little discomfort in the groin area.

With their fourth win in five games, the Titans displaced the Royals from the top of the points table. It was Royals' second loss in five games. With their fourth win in five games, the Titans displaced the Royals from the top of the points table.

Royals missed the services of lead pacer Trent Boult who was ruled out of the game due to a niggle.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out, Abhinav Manohar 43, David Miller 31 not out; Riyan Parag 1/12).

Rajasthan Royals: 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 54; Lockie Ferguson 3/23, Yash Dayal 3/40).

(With inputs from Agencies)