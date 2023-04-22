 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar and other father-son pairs to play for India

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

The Tendulkars are the first father-son pair to play in the Indian Premier League. There have, of course, been other father-son pairs to play for India in the past. Case in point: Lala Amarnath and Mohinder Amarnath.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have an association with the Mumbai Indians. (Image: sachintendulkar/Instagram)

Indian cricket fans were predictably nostalgic when Arjun Tendulkar ran in to bowl for Mumbai Indians, a team his father has been – and is – associated with for a decade and a half in multiple capacities. The Tendulkars became the first father-son pair to play in the Indian Premier League.

Tendulkar Jr has already played for the India Under-19s. Only time will tell whether he will play for the senior Indian side. However, if they do, they will not be the first father-son pair to play for India.

Maharaja and Yuvraj of Patiala

An All-India – that was the official name – side visited England in 1911. There was no Test match, but it was the first representative team of Indians. They were sponsored and led by Bhupinder Singh, then the Maharaja of Patiala, one of the major patrons of Indian cricket.