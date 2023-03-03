 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rank turners don’t help India

Nitin Sundar
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

Our batters currently aren’t good enough to score on them, while the spinners are capable of winning games even on normal pitches.

In R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel (above, right), India have an exceptional triad of spinners. The catch, though, is that India’s batters have lost the ability to bat against spin. (Image source: Twitter/Akshar2026)

It was the sixth over of the Indore Test, and the first to be bowled by a spinner. Matthew Kuhnemann came on to bowl at India’s captain Rohit Sharma. It had already been an eventful morning for Rohit. Firstly, he had won the toss for the first time in the series, allowing India to bat first for a change. Next, perhaps emboldened by the easy wins in the first two Tests, Rohit and Co. had benched their premier fast bowler, Mohammad Shami. And then, in the very first over of the game, Rohit had been reprieved twice. The Australians didn’t appeal when he nicked the first ball of the match, and didn’t review a clear LBW off the fourth.

This was the sort of escape that batters may interpret as a sign from above, to buckle down and make the most of good fortune. Rohit seemed to read it differently; like a cat confident of nine lives, he trotted out of his crease to the last ball of Kuhnemann’s first over, attempted a swipe for six, missed by a mile and became the first of 20 wickets India would lose within two days of play. Australia lost 10 of their own in the same period, but held their nerve on the third morning to complete a remarkable win.

It came against the run of play - India had bossed the first two Tests, and were expected to win again. All the more, since Australia were emaciated by the absence of Pat Cummins and David Warner, and hopelessly short on confidence. And yet, the visitors overcame the toss to make it 1-2 with one Test to play.