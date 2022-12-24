 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

Big decisions: Takeaways for India from the five-match T20I series with Australia Women

Annesha Ghosh
Dec 24, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Harleen Deol or Jemimah Rodrigues, and other big decisions for selectors of the Indian Women's cricket team for the T20 tri-series in South Africa and the T20 World Cup 2023.

India women's national cricket team or the Women in Blue at the DY Patil Stadium in December 2022. (Source: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues)

India’s 4-1 loss in the five-match Women's T20I series against Australia in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai may have hardly been the ideal scoreline for the hosts ahead of the India-Australia-West Indies T20I tri-series in South Africa next month that segues into the T20 World Cup in February. But it did bring to the fore several aspects of India’s preparations for the world event that will warrant a closer look from them as they chase their maiden world title.

Rodrigues vs Deol: The new No. 3 conundrum

After finishing as the leading run-scorer at the Asia Cup in September-October, top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues went through a lean patch at the WBBL in Australia. Playing her first season for the Melbourne Stars, Rodrigues, 22, scored only 44 runs at an average of 8.80 in five innings, her highest score only 15.

Rodrigues (Source: Twitter/@StarsBBL)

Her four outings in the five-T20I Australia series returned scores of 0,4,16 and 8 at No. 3. The fifth T20I saw her being “rested”, or so went the official reasoning from India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss as to why she had been left out of the XI. This, after the team’s newly appointed batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who oversaw the series as the unofficial interim head coach, brushed aside concerns over Rodrigues’ form on match eve.

"It's absolutely not [a concern]," Kanitkar had said. "I think she's got a lot of ability and has proven that in the past two-three games. I've had so many times where I've had four or five games that didn't go my way. That doesn't mean a player is not good.”