 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Beginnings of a legend: Sachin Tendulkar’s 1989/90 debut Test series teammates share memories

Preeti Verma Lal
Apr 23, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar made his India Test debut in November 1989. Thirty-four years later, teammates Arshad Ayub and WV Raman remember Tendulkar's fearlessness, sense of humour.

Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Image source: Instagram/SachinTendulkar)

On November 15, 1989, Sachin Tendulkar made his Test cricket debut in Karachi. India was playing against Pakistan, and the 16-year-old (16 years and 205 days, to be precise) Test debutant scored 15 runs off 24 balls with two fours. He was the youngest player to debut for India. In all, Tendulkar played 664 international cricket matches, scoring 34,357 runs, and rewrote almost all batting records in the history of international cricket.

Not many saw a legend being born that November morning in Karachi. The Test match was not telecast live because the Lok Sabha elections were being contested and Doordarshan decided to give the first two Tests a skip.

Thirty-four years later, Tendulkar’s debut Test series teammates remember him.

“There was something very unusual about Sachin Tendulkar. When the 16-year-old walked on to the crease, that sparkle in his eye was unmissable. You do not see that spark often. Of course, that debut Test match in Karachi is unforgettable but I had also watched Sachin play a 20-over exhibition game in Peshawar that was held in parallel with the bilateral series. In that match, he made 53 runs off 18 balls, including an over in which he scored 27 runs bowled by leg-spinner Abdul Qadir. The talent was so evident, but what really stood out was his mindset: focused, confident and in know of the craft,” Arshad Ayub, Sachin’s teammate in the debut Test, remembers.