 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

Australia star Ellyse Perry scripts memorable Mumbai homecoming ahead of 2023 World Cup, WIPL

Annesha Ghosh
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

The world’s premier allrounder until not so long ago, Ellyse Perry has sent a timely reminder of what she might bring to a starting XI in the 2023 T20 World Cup in February and the Women's IPL in 2023.

Ellyse Perry, Australia’s feted allrounder. (Image source: Twitter/@EllysePerry)

The first-ever Women’s T20 Challenge fixture is just a couple of hours away, at the Wankhede Stadium. Ellyse Perry, Australia’s feted allrounder, is the first to take the field. Measuring tape in hand, she is out gauging her run-up on the sultry late-May Mumbai afternoon even before any other player reaches the dugouts.

It is 2018, and Perry is among the five Australians, and 10 overseas recruits overall, in town, gearing up to participate in a one-off match that would go on to be a prelude to an inaugural Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL), belatedly penciled in for March 2023.

Perry, now 27, is bonafide cricketing royalty at this juncture of her career, her icon status beyond doubt or debate. Only seven months earlier, she had soared into rarified air with her maiden international ton, an Australian record of 213 not-out in Test cricket, which further embossed her giant footprints on the game that have only grown since she first appeared in green and gold, as a 17-year-old.

Australia Women 2020 World Cup team. (Image source: Twitter/@EllysePerry)

The T20 Challenge fixture, set up as a double-header with the men's IPL Qualifier 1, is an exhibition of the world’s best talent in women’s cricket. And all it takes is just three balls for Perry to dismiss one of India’s best. The wicket of Trailblazers opener Smriti Mandhana in her bag, Perry goes on to take a spectacular low, diving catch to dismiss No. 5 Jemimah Rodrigues before she bowls New Zealand captain, Suzie Bates, to finish with a decisive 3-0-20-2 for eventual champions Supernovas.

The turnout at the Wankhede is sparse. But they applaud what they’ve seen of an all-time great in a watershed match for the women’s game. “Perryyyy, Perryyyy” cheers emerge from several pockets of the stands, occupied by young girls and boys alike.
***