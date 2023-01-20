 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Africa Women's Tri-Nation Series: Amanjot Kaur's India debut is a day to remember

Jan 20, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

Amanjot Kaur’s stand with Deepti Sharma is the highest sixth-wicket partnership for India in women’s T20Is.

Batting all-rounder Amanjot Kaur and stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, among other India Women players in East London. (Image source: Instagram/@pcacricketassociation)

Whatever else Amanjot Kaur might go on to do in international cricket, few days in her memory are likely to eclipse her India debut in the Tri-Nation series opener against South Africa on January 19, 2023.

For, in her first match of her first tour since receiving her maiden national call-up, Amanjot batted a game-saving, unbeaten 30-ball 41 in a record sixth-wicket 76-run stand to set up her side’s 27-run win - India went from a precarious 69 for 5 to a competitive 147 for 6 after her arrival at No. 7. And the Player-of-the-Match honour rounded out a day of many firsts.

“It's an unreal feeling,” Amanjot, 21, said after helping India to their first four points in the tri-series, in its opening game in East London on Thursday, January 19. “I had never thought my first match for India would go this way. This is my first press conference. And to be the Player of the Match – that was even more unexpected.”

The tri-nation women's T20I series against South Africa and the West Indies is slated to end on February 2. India's next match, against West Indies Women, is on Monday, January 23, 2023.

To make an impression and win the game in one’s debut match is remarkable. Even more so when the batting line-up, without its key cogs like Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and designated captain Harmanpreet Kaur, needed its ever-volatile middle-order to step up.

With big-hitting teen phenoms Verma and Ghosh unavailable owing to their Under-19 World Cup commitments, and Harmanpreet, along with pacer Renuka Singh among the regulars, taking ill, batting allrounder Amanjot used her time on a slow, dry pitch to good effect.

“It was a big occasion,” Amanjot, who received her India cap with stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, said. “The area where we're put up has forests and beaches and some of the players reported sick because of an allergy, so they were grounded by a bit of fever, cough and weakness as the Indian body is not immune to it.