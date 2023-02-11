 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Making Rohit Sharma Test opener was a brilliant stroke by India

R. Kaushik
Feb 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Since 2019, Rohit Sharma has averaged upwards of 57 in 19 Test matches and struck six mellifluous centuries. The latest in that string of masterpieces came at the VCA Stadium on February 10, 2023.

Rohit Sharma was playing his first Test in 11 months at Nagpur. (Photo via Twitter/ICC)

As far as opening statements go, this will be particularly hard to beat. India have won the first Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy by an innings and 132 runs.

So much is at stake in an India-Australia Test series that you feel that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy doesn’t need further context. And yet, what with berths in the final of the World Test Championship at stake, that’s exactly what this four-match showdown between the world’s top two Test nations has acquired.

The India-Australia rivalry, the marquee face-off in modern-day cricket, has been characterised in recent times by occasionally explosive flashpoints, an indication not merely of how determined each side is to grab the upper hand but also of an evening out of the playing field that for the longest of whiles was slanted towards the Aussies.

The emergence of India as a formidable travelling force, as comfortable on less familiar surfaces overseas as on the slower, lower tracks at home, has lent an added edge, and even though players no longer snarl and growl – an offshoot of sharing IPL dressing rooms for eight weeks every year – there is no dip in intensity and intent.

Each series in India, especially, begins with conspiracy theories from various motivated quarters, with questions raised even before a ball is bowled on the kind of pitches that will be laid out. The Australian team decided to play ball this time by opting for a preparatory camp in Bengaluru on a scuffed-up pitch that, they were convinced, would greet them at each of the four venues. When they arrived in Nagpur for the first Test, they were quietly guarded about the nature of the surface, though their supporters were left in no doubt about what pundits sitting back home in Australia thought of a track they hadn’t so much as seen.