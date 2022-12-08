 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Zero COVID,’ once ubiquitous, vanishes in China’s messy pivot

New York Times
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

While the rest of the world concluded months ago that the coronavirus was becoming less deadly, Beijing presented the development as fresh news to explain its abrupt decision to undo the lockdowns that prompted widespread protests.

In the capital Beijing, where many businesses have fully reopened, commuters from November 5 were no longer required to show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours to use public transport. (Image: Bloomberg)

A day after China’s ruling Communist Party announced a broad rollback of the “zero COVID” restrictions that had smothered the economy and transformed life in the country, the propaganda apparatus on Thursday began the daunting task of promoting an audacious revision of history.

While the rest of the world concluded months ago that the coronavirus was becoming less deadly, Beijing presented the development as fresh news to explain its abrupt decision to undo the lockdowns that prompted widespread protests. In doing so, it also made a high-risk bet that vaccination rates in China are sufficient, or soon will be, to prevent a severe outbreak that overwhelms the nation’s hospitals.

“The pathogenicity of the omicron strain of the coronavirus now is significantly reduced,” Wang Guiqiang, a health expert, told reporters in Beijing at a news briefing on Thursday that was widely covered in state media. “Everyone should treat it with a normal heart — there is no need to be nervous or even fearful.”

State television also trumpeted assertions that more than 90% of cases of the year-old omicron variant are mild or asymptomatic, without explaining the sudden embrace of such conclusions. The health commission released details on how residents should quarantine at home if they test positive, instead of at hospitals. Workers began tearing down testing booths. Officials detailed new limits on when and how local authorities can impose lockdowns.

There were scenes of both relief and confusion over the easing of the lockdowns. Rush-hour traffic returned to Beijing’s long empty roads. People posted selfies marking their return to work and to dining at restaurants. But any celebratory mood seemed dampened by worries about getting sick, with people rushing to order home COVID test kits and fever medications.

Even China’s leader, Xi Jinping, seemed to distance himself from the unwinding of his signature policy, traveling to the Gulf for several regional summits — one of the few overseas trips he has taken during the pandemic. Xi’s travels were highlighted on the front page of the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s mouthpiece, where there was no mention of “zero COVID” or its overhaul.