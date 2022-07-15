UK to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to all aged 50 years and above

The British government said on July 15 that everyone 50 or over will be offered the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the fall, lowering the age threshold from the previously announced 65.

The Department of Health said it had accepted advice from the UK's independent vaccines adviser about the autumn booster program.

Fourth doses will also be given to health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, and all those aged 50 and up with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.

Most of the same groups will also get a free flu shot.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the booster campaign would keep our defenses strong over autumn and winter.

Vaccines were our way out of this pandemic, and now they will make sure COVID can never haunt us in the same way again, he said.

Like many European countries, Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the ultra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain. The Office for National Statistics estimates that 1 in 19 people in England had the virus in the week ending July 6.

The U.K. has one of Europe's highest official death tolls in the pandemic, with almost 178,000 confirmed deaths of people who tested positive.