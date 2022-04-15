Tata IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart on April 15 tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, Farhat is being closely monitored by the medical team of the IPL franchise.
The IPL on Friday issued a press release, confirming the first positive Covid-19 case of IPL 2022.
ALSO READ: IPL and the imbalance of domestic vs foreign coaching & support staff
"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," the official IPL release said.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
Earlier in 2021, the IPL tournament was suspended midway after several cases surfaced in the team's bio-bubble. However, the rest of the games were conducted in the UAE a couple of months later.
So far Delhi Capitals have played 4 matches, winning two and losing two. Currently, they are in the 7th on the points table above Sunrisers Hyderabad, defending champions Chennai Super Kings, and 5-time champions Mumbai Indians.