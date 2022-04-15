Tata IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart on April 15 tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, Farhat is being closely monitored by the medical team of the IPL franchise.

The IPL on Friday issued a press release, confirming the first positive Covid-19 case of IPL 2022.

"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," the official IPL release said.

Earlier in 2021, the IPL tournament was suspended midway after several cases surfaced in the team's bio-bubble. However, the rest of the games were conducted in the UAE a couple of months later.

So far Delhi Capitals have played 4 matches, winning two and losing two. Currently, they are in the 7th on the points table above Sunrisers Hyderabad, defending champions Chennai Super Kings, and 5-time champions Mumbai Indians.