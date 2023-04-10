 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida: Active cases cross 300 first time this year, admin urges people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

A mock drill is scheduled at the dedicated Covid hospital in Sector 39 on Tuesday to assess the preparedness of the facility for the pandemic, a senior official said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Monday appealed to residents to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour as the number of active cases in the district crossed 300 for the first time in 2023.

Of these, only 11 are admitted in hospitals, the update showed.

A total of 608 samples were taken for testing during the period, the health department said.