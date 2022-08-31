New COVID-19 cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere: WHO

The United Nations health agency said there were 4.5 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week, a 16 percent drop from the previous week. Deaths were also down by 13 percent, with about 13,500 fatalities.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said COVID-19 infections dropped everywhere in the world while deaths decreased everywhere except for Southeast Asia, where they climbed by 15 percent, and in the Western Pacific, where they rose by 3 percent.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that with the coming onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the possible emergence of a more dangerous new COVID-19 variant, experts expect to see a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Tedros said vaccination rates, even in rich countries, were still too low, noting that 30 percent of health workers and 20 percent of older people remain unimmunized.
"These vaccination gaps pose a risk to all of us," he said. "Please get vaccinated if you are not and a booster if it's recommended that you have one."
Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged.
On Friday, the European Medicines Agency will consider whether to authorize the combination COVID-19 vaccine including BA.1 made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.