Kerala records 223 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 10 Kerala on Sunday recorded 223 new COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,35,971. The southern state also reported 5 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 68,365, according to a government release.

The 5 deaths reported were those which were designated as COVID-19 fatality after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said. Meanwhile, 299 people recovered from the virus since Saturday which brought the active cases in the state to 2,211, the release said.

As many as 10,673 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 55 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 48 and Kozhikode 27, the release said.

