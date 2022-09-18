Delhi records 95 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in last 24 hours

Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 9,742 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,452, while the death toll increased to 26,499, it said. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days.

On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death due to the disease.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Delhi saw 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday. The capital reported 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday.

It logged 142 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent and zero fatality on Wednesday. According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 514. A total of 377 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,270 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 57 are occupied.

There are 66 Covid containment zones in Delhi. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.