COVID-19 update | International travellers to receive booster dose 3 months after second shot: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on May 11 approved a proposal to allow those travelling abroad to receive a booster doses three months after they have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are available to all above 18 years on the condition that the beneficiary has completed 9 months since their second shot.
Apart from approving the proposal, the Health Ministry also mentioned that the exact duration of the gap between the second dose and the booster doses, however, will depend on the requirement of the country that a person will be travelling to.
Meanwhile, as per the new rates, both Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India are available to private hospitals at Rs 225 per dose since April. Earlier the manufacturers were charging the hospitals Rs 1,200 and Rs 600 for the vaccines, respectively.
Earlier on May 9, the government said that the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 190.33 crore. Also, over 3.04 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 at private vaccination centres.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.