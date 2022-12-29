COVID-19: RT-PCR test must for flyers from China, 5 other countries from January 1

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 29 stated that the government has mandated RT-PCR test for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023.
The passengers also will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel, Madaviya added.
This requirement is in addition to the random two per cent tests of all international passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure, the minister said.
COVID-19's current surge in cases driven by the latest sub-variant of Omicron, BF.7, which is considered to be less severe even if it has the capacity to create a wave. Its transmissibility is high. However, the Union health ministry believes the number of deaths and hospitalisation caused by this variant will be low.
Further, the ministry and other health officials of India have also cautioned that the next 40 days will be crucial as the country may see a Covid surge in January, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.
Meanwhile, nationwide mock drills at hospitals and health care facilities occurred on Tuesday (December 27), with Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He also held a meeting with members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wherein doctors and medical experts urged to let people get administered with a second booster shot.
India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.