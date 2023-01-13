 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China Covid surge: Outbreak may continue for 2-3 months, warns Chinese scientist

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023

Covid infections are expected to surge in rural areas as millions are set to travel to their home towns for the Lunar New Year holidays, which officially start from January 21.

China last month abruptly abandoned the strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns that fuelled historic protests across the country in late November, and finally reopened its borders on January 8.

The outbreak of coronavirus across China is likely to continue for over two to three months as some parts of the country are yet to be hit with the virus, said Zeng Guang, former chief scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a report published on January 12.

"Our priority focus has been on the large cities. It is time to focus on rural areas," Guang was quoted as saying at a press conference in China.

He said a large number of people in the countryside, where medical facilities are relatively poor, are being left behind, including the elderly, the sick and the disabled.

Infections are expected to surge in rural areas as millions are set to travel to their home towns for the Lunar New Year holidays, which officially start from January 21, also known as the world's largest annual migration of people, according to a report by Reuters.

Also Read | Search for foreign trips surges 10-fold soon after China eases travel bar

