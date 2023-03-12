 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun India seeking to tap opportunity in kids segment through pact with The Walt Disney Company: CEO

Mar 12, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

The company, which had signed a brand licensing agreement with Walt Disney in January for the Europe and the UK market this year, also sees an increase of shelf space of licensed brands as compared to its private labels.

Home textiles major Welspun India is seeking to tap opportunities in the kids segment through its licensing pact with The Walt Disney Company, according to Welspun’s CEO and Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka.

”If there’s a recession, or a slowdown, people will not compromise on their kids’ demands…

The kids’ opportunity is huge. Whether there’s a slowdown or there’s a peak, that demand never tapers off,” Goenka told PTI.