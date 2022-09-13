Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant to make 'Atmanirbhar Silicon Valley reality': Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal, Founder, and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd, announced that the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture had selected Gujarat for setting up its display fabrication and semiconductor facility, on September 13, 2022.

Agarwal made the announcement in a series of tweets, "History gets made! Happy to announce that the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant will be set up in #Gujarat. Vedanta’s landmark investment of ₹1.54 lakh crores will help make India's #Atmanirbhar Silicon Valley a reality."

Indian conglomerate Vedanta and electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government on Tuesday to set up a semiconductor and display FAB manufacturing unit in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at a function held in Gandhinagar.

Both the companies would invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the facility in Gujarat, which would create one lakh job opportunities, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on occasion.

Patel also said his government will provide cooperation to set up the facility and to make it a success, as per PTI.

Foxconn is acting as the technical partner, while oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta is financing the project as it looks to diversify into chip manufacturing.

Foxconn said in a statement that the state's infrastructure and the government's active support "increases confidence in setting up a semiconductor factory," as quoted by Reuters.

In February this year, mining giant Vedanta signed a deal with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) to form a joint venture to manufacture semiconductors in India, under a government program to develop local semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem.

(With Inputs from PTI, Reuters)