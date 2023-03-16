TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

TCS Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, the IT services company informed in a statement.

K Krithivasan has been appointed the new CEO designate of the IT behemoth, it added.

Krithivasan is currently the company's President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, and is a veteran of over 34 years at the company, since 1989. TCS noted that during his long tenure at the company, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program

management and sales.

Meanwhile, Gopinathan is moving out after a 22-year career with TCS, of which he was MD & CEO for six years. He will stay on with the company till September, 2023.

"Mr. Gopinathan will continue till September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor," TCS said in a statement. K Krithivasan will go through a transition phase and be appointed as CEO in the next financial year. Related stories Zoho to hire around 1,300 employees for its new office in Madurai

Tamil titles dominate Zee5 as regional viewers make up 50% subscribers

Namma Yatri to use open source maps, optimise cloud cost to help increase driver earnings "I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22-year tenure at TCS. It has been a pleasure working closely with Chandra, who has mentored me through this entire period. The last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation," Gopinathan said in a statement. He added that he has been "harbouring a few ideas" on what he wants to do next, and decided that the end of FY23 is a good time to step aside and pursue those interests. "Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team. I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs,” he further stated.

Moneycontrol News