TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

K Krithivasan has been appointed as the CEO designate as of March 16, and will take over in the next financial year.

Gopinathan has stepped after a 22 year career with the company, and spent six years as the managing director and CEO of the company.

TCS Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, the IT services company informed in a statement.

K Krithivasan has been appointed the new CEO designate of the IT behemoth, it added.

Krithivasan is currently the company's President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, and is a veteran of over 34 years at the company, since 1989. TCS noted that during his long tenure at the company,  he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program
management and sales.

Meanwhile, Gopinathan is moving out after a 22-year career with TCS, of which he was MD & CEO for six years. He will stay on with the company till September, 2023.