 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Tata Consumer ceases negotiations with Bisleri for potential acquisition

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

In a regulatory filing, Tata Consumer stated it "has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter."

Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) on March 17 confirmed to stock exchanges that it has ceased any negotiations with packaged drinking water brand Bisleri for its potential acquisition in a deal that was estimated to cost about Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Consumer stated, "The Company wishes to update that it has now ceased negotiations with Bisleri with regard to a potential transaction and to confirm that the it has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter."

The development of acquisition of Bisleri by TCPL was first reported by Economic Times last year on November 24 where it stated Bisleri's Chairman Ramesh Chauhan, 82, has been in indifferent health in recent times and says he doesn't have a successor to take Bisleri to the next level of expansion.

ALSO READ: A great deal for Bisleri, but will it be one for Tata Consumer, too?