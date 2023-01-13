 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors of Skanray Technologies, a COVID star, are weighing majority stake sale

Ashwin Mohan
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Serial pharma entrepreneur Arun Kumar and private equity fund Ascent Capital, which hold a lion’s share of the shareholding, are the key investors in medical equipment manufacturer Skanray Technologies

In June 2021, Skanray filed draft papers for an IPO but the listing plans were later shelved. Representative image (Source: Pexels)

Mysore-based medical devices maker Skanray Technologies which is backed by serial pharma entrepreneur and Strides Group founder Arun Kumar and homegrown private equity firm Ascent Capital is evaluating options to sell a controlling stake in the firm and unlock value, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

To be sure, the firm which was planning an IPO earlier, was at the epicentre of ventilator supply in India during the peak of COVID-19 and played a key role in the government’s war against the pandemic by ramping up production of ventilator machines in record time in collaboration with BEL ( Bharat Electronics Limited).

“Ascent Capital and entities associated with Arun Kumar including his venture capital and private equity fund Agnus have been invested for a while and are looking to clock healthy returns and are in exit mode. They have given a joint mandate recently to investment bank Rothschild and are open to exploring the sale of a combined stake of around 75-76 percent stake in Skanray Technologies,” said one of the persons cited above.

He added that the proposed deal is likely to be launched by Rothschild later in January and that a final call on the quantum of stake sold by both investors would depend on the level of interest from suitors.

A second person confirmed the stake sale plans of the two key investors. He told Moneycontrol that Skanray Technologies, which was founded by a team of 40 medical technologists and engineers led by Vishwaprasad Alva (the managing director) had received strategic interest earlier while it was mulling a debut on Dalal Street.

In June 2021, Skanray filed draft papers for an IPO to fund its inorganic growth and fund working capital and capex requirements, but the listing plans were later shelved. The firm was looking to raise Rs 400 crore in fresh capital as well as a secondary share sale by the promoters and investors.