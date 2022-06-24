RBI okays reappointment of Axis Bank Deputy MD Rajiv Anand for 3 years

Private lender Axis Bank said on June 24 that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Rajiv Anand as the deputy managing director of the lender for another three years.

"... re-appointment of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, for a further period of three years, from August 4, 2022 to August 3, 2025 (both days inclusive) ... In this regard, we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated June 24, 2022, has approved the above re-appointment," Axis Bank said.

Anand joined the private sector lender in May 2013 from its asset management arm Axis Asset Management, where he was the MD and CEO. Initially he was appointed as President (Retail banking) and was elevated as the Group Executive (Retail Banking) in 2014.

He was elevated to the role of executive director for retail banking in August 2016, and he took over as executive director for wholesale banking in December 2018.

Anand is a commerce graduate and a chartered accountant by qualification.