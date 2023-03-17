Government allows NTPC to invest beyond prescribed limit in green energy arm

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 17 granted exemption to NTPC Limited, India's largest power generating company and a Maharatna PSU, for making an investment in its green energy subsidiary - NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL).

This comes at a time when Malaysia's Petronas has offered Rs 3,800 crore ($460 million) to buy a 20 percent stake in NGEL. Once the deal is completed, it will be the first of its kind by a state-run firm in India.

"The CCEA has granted an exemption to NTPC Limited from the extant guidelines of delegation of power to Maharatna CPSEs for making an investment in NGEL. The CCEA also exempted NGEL’s investment in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL) and its other JVs/subsidiaries subject to a ceiling of 15 percent of its net worth beyond the monetary ceiling of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs. 7,500 crore, towards achieving a target of 60 GW Renewable Energy (RE) Capacity by NTPC Limited," the government said in a statement on March 17.

Also Read: Rerating on the cards for NTPC? Here is what analysts have to say

Sweta Goswami